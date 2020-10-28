Advertisement

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall

Hurricane Zeta(Source: Pexels)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Zeta is in the process of making landfall in Terrebonne Bay and will cross the heart of southeast Louisiana over the next few hours.

The fast moving storm clocked in at a NNE motion of 24 mph in the 4 pm update. The eye of the strong Category 2 with winds at 110 mph and gusts in the 120 mph range will swiftly move across some of the most populated areas of Southeast Louisiana including the New Orleans metro region.

The fast motion has the most dramatic part of the storm through coastal areas as soon as 7 pm and moving north into Mississippi by 9 pm this evening.

Storm surge is occurring with a very significant event expected along the Mississippi Coast from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi of 9 to 12 feet. St. John Parish will experience some lake water rise of 3 to 5 feet as the center moves northeast and winds turn that direction. North shore surge should be minimal due to the location of the storm. The quick motion will keep rain totals around 2 to 4 inch totals.

