Hurricane Zeta to bring heavy rain, gusty wind to us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta will weaken to a tropical storm as it passes over the southern part of our area overnight. It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to us overnight.

Heavy Rain & Gusty Wind Tonight

Heavy rain is likely over all of East Mississippi and West Alabama. Wind will begin increasing around 8 PM along Highway 84, and it will steadily increase through 10 PM area wide. Most of our area will get 30-40 mph gusts. Stronger gusts as high as 60-70 mph are possible south of I-20 and east of I-59. This includes southern Lauderdale, Clarke, and Wayne counties in Mississippi and southern Sumter, Choctaw, and Marengo counties in Alabama.

Tornado Threat

A Tornado Watch is in effect until midnight for Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama and for Wayne County in Mississippi. The tornado threat is small overall in our area. The areas most prone to tornadoes locally will be Choctaw, Clarke, and Marengo counties in Alabama and Wayne County in Mississippi.

Localized Flash Flooding Possible

Rainfall amounts will be as high as 2-4 inches along and east of Highway 45. That includes Meridian, Quitman, Livingston, Butler, Gilbertown, Demopolis, Linden, Sweet Water, and Dixons Mill. Smaller totals of 1-3 inches are more likely farther west around Philadelphia, DeKalb, Louisville, Newton, and Decatur. Some local variation either higher or lower is possible in spots.

After Zeta Exits

Improvements will begin for most of our area by midnight. The last of the heavy rain and wind over West Alabama will gradually fade between midnight and 2 AM. After that, the night will be cloudy with occasional showers. The low temperature will be near 58 degrees by morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees.

