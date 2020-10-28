Advertisement

Inmate death under investigation at Parchman

Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the weekend death of an inmate at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Corrections officials on site said Jamie L. Eaton, 28, was pronounced dead in his cell shortly before midnight Saturday. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton ruled Eaton’s death as a suicide, pending official results from an autopsy.

Since 2015, Eaton had been transferred 16 times among eight different Mississippi facilities.

According to MDOC records, Eaton was serving four sentences in 13 years, mostly for drug convictions. He was convicted of nonresidential burglary and the sale and possession of methamphetamines in Lee County, initially being sentenced on July 13, 2015. Eaton was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance on March 12, 2019, in Union County.

“We are taking particular interest in this case because mental health programs are among our top priorities in helping inmates," said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain. "Nobody likes being cut off from their families and that’s what prison is, being cut off from society because a person made bad choices. Our job is to rehabilitate them, to restore and help them so they can function on the outside, and mental health is at the center of helping them.”

After a nationwide search, the state hired VitalCore Health Strategies, based in Kansas, which has offices in Ridgeland.

