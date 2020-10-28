Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music celebrates construction milestone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The year 2020 has been full of uncertainty. But the city of Philadelphia has a lot to celebrate with a new construction milestone.

Residents gathered in downtown Philadelphia earlier today for a topping off celebration for the newly renovated Ellis theater and centerpiece of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

Construction of the $30 million project is well underway. With the completion of the Ellis theater renovation, Marty Stuart’s congress of country music will create a 50,000+ square foot campus. It will feature a newly constructed museum, classrooms, community hall, meeting and event space, a rooftop performance venue, and of course the Ellis theater.

“Well this event today is like a milestone, I think. It just confirms the fact that this project is truly becoming real. This is a lot of years' worth of work just to get it to this morning,” Stuart said.

Mayor James Young believes this project will further develop the downtown area. “We are home to a lot of great artist. Marty Stuart being one and others are coming up. This is going to give us an opportunity in Philadelphia for an enhance tourism draw.”

Stuart will embrace the roots of country music bringing both legendary stars and the emerging artists of tomorrow to the stage.

President Community Development Partnership, David Vowell said, “He’s really invested in this community. He has one of the largest collections supposedly in the world of country music artifacts.”

With three phases of completion, Stuart says he’s not sure if there’s a target date on when the theater will be open to the public. He is depending on continuous contributions.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.