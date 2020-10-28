Advertisement

MHP Cadet Class 65 application deadline is Saturday

Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a few good men and women. Do you have what it takes?

The deadline for accepting applications for the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 65 is Saturday, Oct. 31.

Applications may be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at MHP headquarters in Jackson.

A downloadable application is also available here.

