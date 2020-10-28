The exact track of Zeta will determine our local impacts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened slightly and winds are now up to 70 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 6 hours and make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in southeastern Louisiana. Zeta could briefly go back into the waters and make a second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS

Rainfall: 1-6 inches of rain expected through Thursday. Localized flash flooding possible, but widespread impacts not expected due to how fast Zeta will move once on land.

Wind: 15-45 mph sustained winds. Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph and higher) likely in Choctaw, Wayne, Jones, and Clarke, AL. Tropical storm-force winds possible in Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Marengo counties. A tropical storm-force wind gust elsewhere can’t be ruled out. At the most, wind gusts could top out as high as 60 mph in southern Choctaw County.

Tornadoes: Isolated tornado possible in southern Choctaw County, but threat overall remains low.

Timing: 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

It’s still possible for this forecast to change. Zeta will be a small system and any shift in the track east or west (even by as little as 10 miles!) could make a big difference in what impacts we see.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.