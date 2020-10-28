Advertisement

The exact track of Zeta will determine our local impacts

10 p.m. Oct 27 Zeta Track
10 p.m. Oct 27 Zeta Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened slightly and winds are now up to 70 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 6 hours and make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in southeastern Louisiana. Zeta could briefly go back into the waters and make a second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS

Rainfall: 1-6 inches of rain expected through Thursday. Localized flash flooding possible, but widespread impacts not expected due to how fast Zeta will move once on land.

Wind: 15-45 mph sustained winds. Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph and higher) likely in Choctaw, Wayne, Jones, and Clarke, AL. Tropical storm-force winds possible in Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Marengo counties. A tropical storm-force wind gust elsewhere can’t be ruled out. At the most, wind gusts could top out as high as 60 mph in southern Choctaw County.

Tornadoes: Isolated tornado possible in southern Choctaw County, but threat overall remains low.

Timing: 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

It’s still possible for this forecast to change. Zeta will be a small system and any shift in the track east or west (even by as little as 10 miles!) could make a big difference in what impacts we see.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 27, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weather - October 27, 2020

Hurricane

Threat for tropical storm conditions growing locally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Louisiana and then a possible second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening.

Hurricane

Meridian preps for Zeta

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Meridian is prepared for Hurricane Zeta.

Hurricane

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm, will re-strengthen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Zeta now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is over land on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 26, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
Weather - October 26, 2020

Hurricane

Hurricane Zeta to make Mexico landfall tonight

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is expected to make its first landfall tonight in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Zeta will then move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane

Zeta upgraded to a hurricane

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Around 2:10 this afternoon, NOAA Hurricane Hunters discovered that Zeta has maximum sustained winds near 80 mph.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta to become a hurricane later today

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to intensify to a hurricane by tomorrow evening.

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
This system is expected to make landfall anywhere from the Louisiana Coast to the Florida Panhandle.

Forecast

Overcast skies and temperatures in the 70’s stay in the forecast for tomorrow.

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
We will remain dry tomorrow, but rain comes into the forecast by Tuesday and will stick around as Zeta makes landfall and we see a cold front move through the southeast.