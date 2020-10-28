Tropical storm watches and warnings in effect for parts of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tropical storm warning is in effect in Mississippi for Lauderdale, Clarke, Jones, and Wayne counties and in Alabama for Choctaw and Clarke counties. These alerts will be in effect until further notice and will be canceled well before the Saturday time that you will see in the graphic below.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Marengo counties until further notice.

Note: These alerts will expire before Saturday (WTOK)

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours. Tropical storm-force winds are winds that are greater than 38 mph. The warning includes the possibility of tropical storm-force sustained winds and or tropical storm-force gusts. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

There is still time for the exact track to change, and that could make a big difference for whatever local impacts we may see. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

