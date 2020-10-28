Advertisement

Watch Live: Hurricane Zeta coverage from New Orleans

Hurricane Zeta
Hurricane Zeta(Source: Pexels)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Click here to watch WVUE’s live coverage from New Orleans.

President Trump approves Gov. Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 57 minutes ago
By WTOK Staff
Watch WVUE's live coverage of Hurricane Zeta from New Orleans.

Zeta strengthens to a cat 2, tornado watch issued for parts of our area.

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Andrew Samet
As of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is now a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Choctaw County schools to be closed Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
By WTOK Staff
Choctaw County (Ala.) Public Schools and South Choctaw Academy will be closed Thursday due to possible power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Zeta approaching the Gulf Coast, making landfall later today

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Andrew Samet
Zeta will weaken quickly once on land; however, it will also be moving quite fast and so tropical storm-force winds are expected to move far inland as the system progresses.

Governor requests pre-landfall disaster declaration ahead of Zeta

Updated: 4 hours ago
By WTOK Staff
FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures for thirteen counties, Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

Tropical storm watches and warnings in effect for parts of our area

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Andrew Samet
A tropical storm warning is in effect in Mississippi for Lauderdale, Clarke, Jones, and Wayne counties and in Alabama for Choctaw and Clarke counties.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 28th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Feeling The Effects of Zeta

Zeta now forecast to be a category 2 Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Andrew Samet
As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Zeta now has winds of 85 mph. It is now forecast to reach winds of 100 mph by Wednesday afternoon, making it a category 2 hurricane.

The exact track of Zeta will determine our local impacts

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Andrew Samet
As of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened slightly and winds are now up to 70 mph.

Weather - October 27, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weather - October 27, 2020