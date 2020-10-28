News
Hurricane
Weather
Sports
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
National
Fish & Game Forecast
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Politics
Election Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Rescan Now
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
WTOK E-News
CrimeNet
Arrests
MomsEveryday
The Pulse
COVID-19 Map
On The Record
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
17 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Watch Live: Hurricane Zeta coverage from New Orleans
Hurricane Zeta
(Source: Pexels)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Click
here
to watch WVUE’s live coverage from New Orleans.
Latest News
Hurricane
President Trump approves Gov. Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta
Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By
WTOK Staff
Watch WVUE's live coverage of Hurricane Zeta from New Orleans.
Hurricane
Zeta strengthens to a cat 2, tornado watch issued for parts of our area.
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Andrew Samet
As of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is now a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.
Education
Choctaw County schools to be closed Thursday
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
WTOK Staff
Choctaw County (Ala.) Public Schools and South Choctaw Academy will be closed Thursday due to possible power outages and hazardous road conditions.
Hurricane
Zeta approaching the Gulf Coast, making landfall later today
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Andrew Samet
Zeta will weaken quickly once on land; however, it will also be moving quite fast and so tropical storm-force winds are expected to move far inland as the system progresses.
Latest News
Hurricane
Governor requests pre-landfall disaster declaration ahead of Zeta
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
WTOK Staff
FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures for thirteen counties, Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.
Hurricane
Tropical storm watches and warnings in effect for parts of our area
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Andrew Samet
A tropical storm warning is in effect in Mississippi for Lauderdale, Clarke, Jones, and Wayne counties and in Alabama for Choctaw and Clarke counties.
Weather
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 28th, 2020
Updated: 8 hours ago
Feeling The Effects of Zeta
Hurricane
Zeta now forecast to be a category 2 Wednesday afternoon
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Andrew Samet
As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Zeta now has winds of 85 mph. It is now forecast to reach winds of 100 mph by Wednesday afternoon, making it a category 2 hurricane.
Hurricane
The exact track of Zeta will determine our local impacts
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Andrew Samet
As of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened slightly and winds are now up to 70 mph.
Weather
Weather - October 27, 2020
Updated: 19 hours ago
Weather - October 27, 2020