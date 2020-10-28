Zeta approaching the Gulf Coast, making landfall later today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is a high-end category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph. It is still possible that the storm reaches category 2 strength before weakening a bit again right before landfall. Landfall is expected just south of New Orleans. The New Orleans metro area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be the hardest hit areas from this storm.

Zeta will weaken quickly once on land; however, it will also be moving quite fast and so tropical storm-force winds are expected to move far inland as the system progresses. Zeta will likely be a tropical storm as it makes its closest approach to our area. The current track from the National Hurricane Center hasn’t changed all that much and the center is currently forecast to move through roughly along a line from Waynesboro to Butler to Demopolis.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: Sumter, Greene, Hale and Marengo counties are now under a tropical storm warning. Choctaw, Clarke (AL), Lauderdale, Clarke (MS), Jones, and Wayne counties remain under a tropical storm warning. Tropical storm-force wind gusts (winds greater than 38 mph) are likely at times in Choctaw, Clarke (AL), Marengo, Jones, and Wayne counties. As for the other counties under a tropical storm warning, tropical storm-force wind gusts look to be more isolated in nature.

Newton, Kemper, Neshoba, Jasper, Scott, Smith, Leake, Winston, Noxubee, and Pickens counties are not expected to see tropical storm-force wind gusts at this time. Winds in these counties could occasionally gust as high as 25-35 mph. Due to wet grounds, this wind may be high enough to knock down a tree or two, but no widespread impacts are expected.

This graphic below indicates the maximum wind gusts possible for our area. We are not guaranteed to see these kinds of winds, but they are reasonably possible:

Possible Peak Wind Gust Map (WTOK)

Those in the red-shaded areas should prepare for possible power outages. Elsewhere, power outages cannot be ruled out but are less likely.

Here’s a look at what our Futurecast is showing for peak wind gusts tonight at 11 p.m. Keep in mind this is just one of the many forecast model runs we look at, but it gives us a good idea of where the strongest winds will be. The hurricane-force winds look to stay out of our area:

Futurecast Peak Wind Gusts (WTOK)

On top of the rain we have already seen since last night, an additional 1-4 inches of rain is expected through Thursday afternoon. This could lead to some localized flash flooding, but significant impacts are not expected due to how fast the storm will be moving. There is still a possibility of flooded roadways, so be sure to turn around, don’t drown when coming across a road that is under water.

Here’s a look at estimated rainfall totals from now through 5 p.m. Thursday:

Forecast Rainfall Totals (WTOK)

An isolated brief and weak tornado cannot be ruled out in Choctaw County this afternoon and tonight, but chances are low overall. Even with the low threat, a tornado watch being issued for Choctaw County cannot be ruled out.

TIMING: Rain and storms will continue on and off throughout the rest of our day. The heaviest of the rain and the strongest winds are set to arrive between 9 p.m. tonight and 3 a.m. Thursday. After that, conditions will begin to improve and a few showers will linger on through early Thursday morning.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: Due to the relatively small size of the storm, any slight change in the track could make a big difference for impacts to our area. Any shift to the west will increase the threats and any shift to the east will decrease the threats. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

