Zeta strengthens to a cat 2, tornado watch issued for parts of our area.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is now a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It is forecast to make landfall in the next few hours in southeastern Louisiana.

Gulf Satellite (WTOK)

A tornado watch has been issued for Wayne, Choctaw, and Clarke (AL) counties until midnight tonight. The tornado threat still stays low overall for our area, but be sure to stay weather aware tonight.

