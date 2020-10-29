Chill arrives tonight after gusty cold front

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta is gone, but now a cold front is kicking up the wind as some colder air heads in our direction.

Winds of 10-20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph will persist this evening. The wind will subside after midnight.

The cold front will pass through East Mississippi and West Alabama tonight. It will bring clouds. Odds are we will stay dry, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out this evening.

This evening will be mostly cloudy and gusty. We will cool to the lower 50s by 10 PM. Clouds will hold on until just after midnight, then the sky will clear through 7 AM. Our low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Friday will become sunny. We will spend most of the day in the 50s. We will briefly warm into the lower 60s, touching 62 degrees for a high in our warmer areas.

This weekend will be sunny and dry. Halloween weather is chilly enough for some shivering in the morning. Saturday starts near 40 degrees and warms to the upper 60s beneath sunshine. Another cold front will move through the area on Sunday. It will ramp up the wind again. The day will start near 50 degrees and warm to the lower 70s.

After the cold front moves through late Sunday, Monday and Tuesday could cool into the 30s for the first time this cool season. Expect slow warming through next Thursday with no chance for rain.

