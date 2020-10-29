Advertisement

Opponents of Initiative 65 speak out

Mississippi voters have the option to pass one or reject two medical marijuana initiatives Nov. 3.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There have been more than 20 proposed bills for medical marijuana in the last decade. Next week, Mississippi voters have the option to pass or decline Initiative 65 and Initiative 65-A.

Initiative 65 asks residents if Mississippi should allow qualified patients with medical conditions, as certified by licensed physicians, to use medical marijuana. Some leaders say they are opposed.

Mississippi Horizon is focused on defeating Initiative 65 in the upcoming election. The group Thursday gathered a few local officials who believe this initiative would wrongly change the state’s constitution to legalize marijuana use for alleged medical purposes. They say this initiative is the wrong way to legalize marijuana use, even for people who support medical marijuana.

Mark Horne, the President of the Mississippi State Medical Association said,

“Yes, it has an effect on the human body. Yes, it causes changes. But it is not medicine because medicine has a dose, a frequency, an indication," said mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. "This has none of those.”

Mississippi Horizon and opponents compared this initiative to the opioid crisis with serious consequences.

“If this amendment passes, Initiative 65, there will be one doctor in almost every town who will become the go-to person to get your medical card,” said retired Judge Charles Pickering. “So, we’ve already seen the experience. This is not a good path to go down.”

The Mississippi Sheriffs Association also stands with Mississippi Horizon on this initiative.

“The majority of the sheriffs in the state of Mississippi oppose how it is being presented and how it is not being represented to the public for what it is,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie.

He said the association is concerned too many will vote without having accurate information.

The group collectively say Initiative 65 is bad policy that places a product or drug in the Constitution of Mississippi.

Mississippians for Compassionate Care favor Initiative 65 because they say it will provide a safe, effective and immediate medical marijuana program, if passed.

The organization worked to get Initiative 65 on the ballot, gathering more than 228,000 signatures from Mississippians. Communications Director Jamie Grantham says it is up to voters to decide issues that she says are not addressed by the state legislature.

“This should not be a political issue. Shame on the people who have politicized it because this is a medical issue between a patient and a physician," said Grantham. "These are very serious illnesses that people are suffering from day and night. They don’t get a break from these.”

Grantham says voters should be able to choose what goes in the state constitution to help neighbors and family members.

Initiative 65 and an alternate proposal, Initiative 65-A, will be decided by voters Nov. 3. Voters may choose to approve one or the other, or vote ‘no’ on both.

Read information from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office about Initiative 65 and Initiative 65-A below:

