City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2020
ARREST REPORT
RHEON D MCWILLIAMS, 1999
1800 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN,MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:01 AM on October 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:43 PM on October 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 56th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
