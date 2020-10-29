Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

RHEON D MCWILLIAMS, 1999

1800 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN,MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:01 AM on October 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:43 PM on October 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 56th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

