Clarke County, Ala., hit hard by Hurricane Zeta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta moved quickly across the state of Alabama Wednesday night, which allowed for tropical storm and Hurricane-force wind gusts to spread far inland.

Clarke County, Ala., was hit especially hard by Zeta’s winds. Trees were knocked down across the county, with some of the trees blocking off roads. Crews were working hard all morning long clearing the debris as quickly as possible. Numerous trees also fell on homes, cars, and power lines in the county.

Several roofs were ripped off of buildings in Grove Hill, and a gas station and grocery store were also damaged in the town. Emergency management officials say that the storm had knocked out communication and internet across the county.

According to local emergency management officials, there was one death in Clarke County, Ala., related to Hurricane Zeta.

