Advertisement

Clarke County, Ala., hit hard by Hurricane Zeta

Gas Station Damaged in Grove Hill
Gas Station Damaged in Grove Hill(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta moved quickly across the state of Alabama Wednesday night, which allowed for tropical storm and Hurricane-force wind gusts to spread far inland.

Clarke County, Ala., was hit especially hard by Zeta’s winds. Trees were knocked down across the county, with some of the trees blocking off roads. Crews were working hard all morning long clearing the debris as quickly as possible. Numerous trees also fell on homes, cars, and power lines in the county.

Several roofs were ripped off of buildings in Grove Hill, and a gas station and grocery store were also damaged in the town. Emergency management officials say that the storm had knocked out communication and internet across the county.

According to local emergency management officials, there was one death in Clarke County, Ala., related to Hurricane Zeta.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Chill arrives tonight after gusty cold front

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta is gone, but now a cold front is kicking up the wind as some colder air heads in our direction.

Hurricane

UPDATE: Mississippi man who died from Zeta identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Leslie Richardson, 58.

State

Gov. Reeves tours Zeta damage in South Mississippi, thanks first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Reeves made stops in all three coastal counties to survey damage and thank first responders.

News

Zeta leaves more than half a million without power in Mississippi, Alabama

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Utility crews are working hard to restore power.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 29, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

Hurricane

Trees down across Choctaw County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Use extra caution on the roads, especially at night as downed trees are harder to see.

WTOK

Hurricane Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm.

News

Significant storm damage in Clarke County, Alabama

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Damage is reported across the entire county.

News

Second Hurricane Zeta related death reported

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
One death was reported in South Louisiana. A second, storm-related casualty was reported in Biloxi.

News

Power Outages reported in MS/AL

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Hurricane Zeta brought strong winds and heavy rain which lead to power outages.