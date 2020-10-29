Coronavirus in Mississippi: 118,587 cases, 3,310 deaths reported by health department

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 118,587. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 970 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday. There are 134 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,310 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see a report on infections at Mississippi schools as of Oct. 23.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 783 53 93 27 Kemper 334 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2611 135 261 74 Neshoba 1883 111 130 39 Newton 881 28 40 10 Wayne 1034 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

