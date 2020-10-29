Coronavirus in Mississippi: 118,587 cases, 3,310 deaths reported by health department
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 118,587. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 970 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday. There are 134 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
So far, 3,310 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|783
|53
|93
|27
|Kemper
|334
|15
|41
|9
|Lauderdale
|2611
|135
|261
|74
|Neshoba
|1883
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|881
|28
|40
|10
|Wayne
|1034
|22
|59
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
