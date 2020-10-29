Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 118,587 cases, 3,310 deaths reported by health department

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 970 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 118,587. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 970 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday. There are 134 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,310 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see a report on infections at Mississippi schools as of Oct. 23.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke783539327
Kemper33415419
Lauderdale261113526174
Neshoba188311113039
Newton881284010
Wayne1034225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

