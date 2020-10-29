County Road 11: Marty Stuart reflects on Hall of Fame selection

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

Marty Stuart’s career has come full circle. He left his home town of Philadelphia as a teenager to pursue his dream of playing country music. Earlier this year, decades of work paid off as he received the ultimate honor in his business by being named among the 2020 inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“When I stepped on the bus on the bottom of this very hill to go to Nashville for the weekend back in 1972 I never dreamed of such a thing,” said Stuart. " I knew what I wanted to do but that was not in my dreams and plans. It was way beyond anything I was thinking."

To make things even more special, Marty joins his wife Connie Smith in the Hall of Fame. She was inducted 8 years ago. Meantime, the COVID-19 has all but shut down the music and entertainment business but Marty is performing a few solo shows this fall, including one in Meridian later this month.

“I won’t be with my band. Putting a band on a bus is not the right thing to do right now. The main thing is it will be me and my guitar standing out there telling stories and singing songs. The Riley Center is a perfect framework for that kind of event so I’m looking forward to coming home and telling some stories and singing some songs.”

Stuart also says that playing acoustic shows is one of his favorites and he’s looking forward to his show coming up in late November in Meridian. “That’s what country music is. Connie calls it the cry of the heart. So to be able to pear it back down and take it to the essence of the song and a character singing it, that’s what it’s really all about it. If you can’t cut it that way--that’s where the rubber hits the road.”

Marty Stuart. Country music star. Grammy winner and now Hall of Famer. Well done. He’s traveled the world--but he’s always been at home right here--with us--on County Road 11.

Marty is a five-time Grammy Award winner and has had four gold albums and six top ten singles in his career. His acoustic concert is scheduled at the MSU Riley Center in Meridian on Friday, November 20th at 8:00 p.m.

