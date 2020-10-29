Advertisement

Deadline to apply for absentee ballots in Alabama

Thursday is the deadline for Alabama voters to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Thursday is the deadline for Alabama voters to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Secretary of State John Merrill said so far, 316,130 absentee ballots have been requested and 259,201 have been successfully returned for the general election. He encourages those who are concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot applications may be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

Alabama voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Due to the declared states of emergency, any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. In the case none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads as follows: "I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED] "

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, Oct. 29, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, Nov. 2, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 2.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, Nov. 3, to postmark an absentee ballot.

Voters concerned about COVID-19 are encouraged to select the box on the affidavit, which accompanies the absentee ballot, which reads as follows: “I am physically incapacitated and will not be able to vote in person on election day.”

Due to recently witnessed delays with the United States Postal Service, Secretary Merrill encourages voters interested in returning their ballot by mail to go ahead and make application for their absentee ballot. As a reminder, Merrill worked with the Legislature last year to pass Act 2019-507, allowing voters the opportunity to return their absentee ballot by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.

