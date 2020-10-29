First death of Hurricane Zeta reported in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Emergency personnel in New Orleans are reporting what appears to be the first death linked to Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Terrebonne Parish just 1 mph shy of being a Category 3 storm.

Emergency officials say just before 8 p.m. they responded to the 8200 block of Palm Street about an electrocution fatality.

No other details are currently available.

