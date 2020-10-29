Advertisement

Gov. Reeves tours Zeta damage in South Mississippi, thanks first responders

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves visits three coastal counties impacted by Hurricane Zeta.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves visits three coastal counties impacted by Hurricane Zeta.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves is confident Hurricane Zeta’s damage in South Mississippi will warrant a federal disaster declaration, and bring with it the federal assistance so many people will likely need to fully recover.

Reeves made stops in all three coastal counties Thursday to survey damage, and thank first responders, power crews, and all those working to help the area cleanup from the hurricane.

We caught up with the governor and MEMA Director Greg Michel during a stop in Bay St. Louis at the scene of high water rescue. Officials met with first responders who, during the height of the storm, helped rescue a family from a home that collapsed off its pilings. Two people inside the home were injured, but everyone will be O.K.

“You’re looking at a group of people who saved lives,” Reeves said of those surrounding him. “I want to thank every first responder, EOC director, who put forth effort in the last 24 to 48 hours. Their efforts truly saved lives.”

Hurricane Zeta hit South Mississippi as a powerful Category 2 storm. MEMA Director Greg Michel said the damage we’re all seeing today should serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of storms.

“We still have several weeks in hurricane season. This is not a time to be complacent,” Michel said, adding that his team is currently monitoring another storm and Zeta might not be the last hurricane we see this year.

