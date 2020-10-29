Hurricane Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm.

As of 1 AM CDT, the National Hurricane Center reports the maximum winds have diminished to 70 mph. Zeta’s center was located near Tuscaloosa at the time of the downgrade. The storm is expected to continue weakening and should be downgraded to a tropical depression on Thursday morning. It will then become a non-tropical low pressure system later on Thursday.

Our weather has already started improving. The worst has ended for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama, and conditions will continue improving.

Occasional light showers are still possible through the night as a cold front tracks through our area. That cold front can kick up some wind, so some 20-30 mph gusts aren’t out of the question. The bigger wind and rain, however, have ended.



