Manhunt underway for two Wayne County jail escapees

Jonathan Kane Brown (left) and Billy Takoda Hinton (right) are believed to have escaped around midnight Thursday
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM, WTOK) -A manhunt is underway for two jail escapees in Wayne County Thursday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Kane Brown and Billy Takota Hinton escaped the Wayne County Detention Center in Waynesboro just around midnight.

This is a developing story and information is limited, but we are working on confirming additional details. Our sister station WDAM TV in Hattiesburg is also working to get new information. We’ll update this story as soon we receive more information.

