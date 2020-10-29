Advertisement

Miss. State Fair attendance cut nearly in half this year

The 2020 numbers included a four-day extension, in which 19,776 customers attended during those days.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This year’s Mississippi State Fair attendance numbers were cut nearly in half compared to attendance in 2019. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture reported that 123,329 paid customers attended this year’s fair.

In comparison to last year’s numbers, 204,066 customers attended in 2019.

However, the numbers from 2020 included a four-day extension, in which 19,776 customers attended during those days.

Fair officials noted the paid admission numbers do not include visitors during the lunch hours, livestock show visitors, and children under the age of six. The traditional calculation usually includes these factors.

By the traditional calculation, the estimated attendance in 2019 was 612,198 and in 2020 was 310,659.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

