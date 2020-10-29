Power Outages reported in MS/AL

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta’s heavy wind and rain caused plenty of power outages in the Northern Gulf.

As of 12:00AM Thursday morning, there were approximately 230,000 customers without power in Mississippi according to PowerOutage.US. The worst of the hurricane caused issues for Harrison and Jackson Counties down on the Gulf coast. Locally, there were less than 1,000 reported outages in East Mississippi.

Over in Alabama, there were reports of power outages all throughout Choctaw County. There were around 1,500 customers without power reported in our West Alabama counties. The entire state of Alabama is reporting just over 200,000.

Be sure to report power outages immediately to your service provider so it can be noted and restored as fast as possible.

