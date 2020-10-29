Advertisement

Power Outages reported in MS/AL

Power outages in High Springs
Power outages in High Springs(WCJB)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta’s heavy wind and rain caused plenty of power outages in the Northern Gulf.

As of 12:00AM Thursday morning, there were approximately 230,000 customers without power in Mississippi according to PowerOutage.US. The worst of the hurricane caused issues for Harrison and Jackson Counties down on the Gulf coast. Locally, there were less than 1,000 reported outages in East Mississippi.

Over in Alabama, there were reports of power outages all throughout Choctaw County. There were around 1,500 customers without power reported in our West Alabama counties. The entire state of Alabama is reporting just over 200,000.

Be sure to report power outages immediately to your service provider so it can be noted and restored as fast as possible.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Hurricane Zeta related death reported

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Peterson
One death was reported in South Louisiana. A second, storm-related casualty was reported in Biloxi.

Regional

First death of Hurricane Zeta reported in New Orleans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Emergency officials say just before 8 p.m. they responded to the 8200 block of Palm Street in New Orleans about an electrocution fatality.

News

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music celebrates construction milestone

Updated: 5 hours ago
Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music celebrates construction milestone

News

Cindy Hyde-Smith makes campaign stop in Meridian

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cindy Hyde-Smith makes campaign stop in Meridian

Latest News

News

Investigation underway after fire is started at Lauderdale County Jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
Investigation underway after fire is started at Lauderdale County Jail

State

ADPH: Over 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 187K test positive and more than 74K recover

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
In the last 14 days, 96,750 people have been tested and 20,057 positive cases have been reported.

State

Inmate death under investigation at Parchman

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Corrections officials on site said Jamie L. Eaton, 28, was pronounced dead in his cell shortly before midnight Saturday.

Hurricane

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicondra Norwood
The eye of the strong Category 2 has winds at 110 mph and gusts in the 120 mph range.

State

MHP Cadet Class 65 application deadline is Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The deadline for accepting applications for the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 65 is Saturday, Oct. 31.

News

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music celebrates construction milestone

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Topping off celebration for the newly renovated Ellis theater and centerpiece of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.