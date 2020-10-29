Advertisement

Rep. Michael Guest faces Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford in 3rd Dist. Congressional race

Race for Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District
Race for Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The race for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District will also be on the ballot in next week’s election.

Republican Congressman Michael Guest has been representing the district since 2018 when former Congressman Gregg Harper decided not to run for re-election.

Guest has been making numerous stops during the campaign cycle and many have been here in East Mississippi. He says this is a pivotal election, not only for him, but for the entire country.

“This election is very important nationally. Every member of congress is up for election, the majority of the senate hangs in the balance of this election and we are going to elect the commander in chief for the next four years. What I have been trying to do is make sure I’m out on the campaign trail,” Guest explained. “I’m telling people my conservative record and the things I’ve worked for. I believe that Mississippi is very conservative. I talk about the fact that I’m for limited government, lower taxes, protecting our right to keep and bear arms and protecting the life of the unborn. I’m for public safety. To make sure our laws are enforced and that we are defending our law enforcement officers and first responders,”

Guest is facing Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford. We have tried to reach out to Benford on numerous occasions, but have not heard back. Benford has been running for public office unsuccessfully since 1988. She is 78-years-old and lives in Jackson.

