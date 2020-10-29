Advertisement

Search for Alabama murder suspect ends in Arkansas

Ryan Smith, of Mobile, Ala., was arrested Thursday in Arkansas after deputies got a call about a robbery. (Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a man wanted in connection with an Alabama murder ended Thursday after a call about an armed residential robbery in Randolph County, authorities said.

Ryan Smith, no age available, of Mobile, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after Randolph County, Ark., deputies got the call about the robbery along Highway 62 west of Pocahontas.

Ryan Smith was arrested Thursday in Randolph County, Ark. Smith was wanted in connection with a Mobile, Ala., murder case. (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
“The caller gave a detailed description of the vehicle that the suspects left in,” Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said in a Facebook post. “Deputies responding to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began.”

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle.

“The pursuit traveled west on Highway 62 toward Imboden. Deputies were able to spike the suspects at the 11 Point River bridge deflating two of the suspect’s tires. The suspect continued to flee driving into oncoming traffic. Deputies were able to perform a PIT maneuver on the suspects' vehicle ending the pursuit. Both suspects were taken into custody,” Bell said in the Facebook post.

Shelby Hendrix, no age available, was also taken into custody pending felony charges, Bell said.

Shelby Hendrix was taken into custody Thursday after a pursuit in Randolph County, Ark. Deputies got a call about an armed residential robbery. (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby Hendrix was taken into custody Thursday after a pursuit in Randolph County, Ark. Deputies got a call about an armed residential robbery. (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)(Randolph County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

According to a Facebook post from the Mobile County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office, authorities there had been looking for Smith in connection with the death of Derek Hase.

Mobile authorities discovered the body of Hase, who was reported missing in Sept. 2020.

Bell said the case is ongoing and his department is working with the Mobile County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit on the case.

