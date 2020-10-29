Second Hurricane Zeta related death reported

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX, WVUE, WTOK) - Authorities in South Mississippi reported the state’s first death Hurricane Zeta Thursday morning.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller confirmed that one storm related death was in Biloxi. The person was found at the Broadwater Marina. The marina is a popular fishing spot that’s been abandoned since 2005.

Chief Miller said the cause of death is unknown.

The first, storm-related death was reported in Louisiana Wednesday evening.

Here’s the original story:

Emergency personnel in New Orleans are reporting what appears to be the first death linked to Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Terrebonne Parish just 1 mph shy of being a Category 3 storm.

Emergency officials say just before 8 p.m. they responded to the 8200 block of Palm Street about an electrocution fatality.

No other details are currently available.

