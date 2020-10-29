Significant storm damage in Clarke County, Alabama

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WTOK) -Emergency management officials in Clarke County, Alabama, report major damage from Hurricane Zeta.

Clarke County EMA said there’s a 100% power outage county-wide as of 1:00 a.m. Thursday. EMA officials said preliminary damage assessment is “at least Katrina-like damage, but probably closer to Ivan.” Damage reports are “county-wide.”

Emergency managers in Clarke County, Alabama, submitted the following damage reports to the National Weather Service office in Mobile:

-Radio tower at fire station #3 in Thomasville is down

-Several roofs ripped off buildings in Grove Hill

-Roof blown off buildings, ambulance building destroyed, structural damage to homes and buildings, windows blown in on homes and businesses, numerous trees on homes and cars and communication services out

-Trees and power lines down in Jackson

