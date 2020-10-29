Trees down across Choctaw County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta knocked down numerous trees throughout southern parts of Choctaw County, especially in the Silas-area.

Tree damage is more scattered in other parts of the county. Use extra caution on the roads, especially at night as downed trees are harder to see. Contact your local emergency management officials or the National Weather Service if you come across any damage.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.