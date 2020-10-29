Advertisement

Trees down across Choctaw County

Tropical Storm Zeta
Tropical Storm Zeta(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Zeta knocked down numerous trees throughout southern parts of Choctaw County, especially in the Silas-area.

Tree damage is more scattered in other parts of the county. Use extra caution on the roads, especially at night as downed trees are harder to see. Contact your local emergency management officials or the National Weather Service if you come across any damage.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm.

News

Significant storm damage in Clarke County, Alabama

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Damage is reported across the entire county.

News

Second Hurricane Zeta related death reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
One death was reported in South Louisiana. A second, storm-related casualty was reported in Biloxi.

News

Power Outages reported in MS/AL

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Hurricane Zeta brought strong winds and heavy rain which lead to power outages.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 28, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weather - October 28, 2020

WTOK

Hurricane Zeta’s impacts fade after midnight, end before sunrise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta will weaken to a tropical storm as it passes over the southern part of our area overnight. It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to us overnight.

Hurricane

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nicondra Norwood
The eye of the strong Category 2 has winds at 110 mph and gusts in the 120 mph range.

Hurricane

Watch Live: Hurricane Zeta coverage from New Orleans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Zeta from WVUE New Orleans.

Hurricane

President Trump approves Gov. Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Watch WVUE's live coverage of Hurricane Zeta from New Orleans.

Hurricane

Zeta strengthens to a cat 2, tornado watch issued for parts of our area.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
As of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is now a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.