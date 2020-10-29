Advertisement

UPDATE: Mississippi man who died from Zeta identified

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Leslie Richardson, 58.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Leslie Richardson, 58.(Source: Pexels)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who died in south Mississippi from Hurricane Zeta has been identified, according to authorities.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Leslie Richardson, 58. Richardson was shooting video of the storm for his sister near the Broadwater Marina. When he got back into his car around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday he was trapped, surrounded by deep water and so he called 911.

“They were trying to get assistance to him from the police department,” said Switzer. “The police department, due to the storm surge, in the water over Highway 90, even in their military-style vehicles, were unable to reach him.”

At that point, Richardson told dispatchers that he was going to get out of his vehicle and try to swim to higher ground towards Highway 90. Dispatchers lost contact with him thereafter.

Authorities received a call around 9:30 a.m. from a guest at a nearby hotel, saying they saw a man’s body floating on Highway 90.

“By the time that police were actually able to get here, they didn’t find advised vehicle,” said Switzer. “At about the same time, a bystander stated that he had seen a gentlemen floating on Highway 90 and tried to render aid. Police responded here and he was pronounced on scene here.”

Switzer determined drowning to be the cause of death, with the body turning up at Villas at Ocean Club.

