Zeta leaves more than half a million without power in Mississippi, Alabama

By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Mississippi and Alabama woke up Thursday morning without power.

The power outages come after Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday then barreled through Southeast Mississippi and Alabama overnight.

197,231 customers are without power in Mississippi according to Power Outage US Most of the outages are on the coast and in the Pine Belt area.

477,834 are without power in Alabama. Most of the outages are in South and Central Alabama.

These numbers are updated as of 9:00 a.m.

(One note on Power Outage US: it can take some time for outage data from local electric companies and cooperatives to be uploaded into this outage tracking software).

Here’s a look at outages in some of our local counties:

MISSISSIPPI

Jones County: 1,385

Lauderdale County: 22

Wayne County: 1,535

ALABAMA

Choctaw County: 1,085

Greene County: 617

Marengo County: 2,671

Pickens County: 267

Sumter County: 545

