Brothers survive tree falling on home

Two brothers are lucky to be alive after a large tree fell on their home in Meridian. Newscenter 11 talked with one of the brothers about this life-threatening event.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two brothers are lucky to be alive after a large tree fell on their home in Meridian. Newscenter 11 talked with one of the brothers about this life-threatening event.

It happened Wednesday night during a downpour caused by hurricane Zeta.

The two brothers have been renting a home on hillcrest drive for two years, but the storm changed all of that. Kevin Cox told us he heard a loud boom.

“I talked to my brother, and we knew what it was. We knew that was the only tree that could hurt us if it came down. When we heard the first hit, it sounded like a limb. It kept coming inside the home. You see windows blowing out and plaster falling down. My first instinct was to lay sideways on the couch to get vertical,” said Brother Kevin Cox.

Cox showed us the inside of the crushed home where he was before the tree fell.

“This is the room that got hit the worst, which is the side porch, kitchen, closet, and water heater,” said Cox.

The tree fell straight into the kitchen, destroying everything in its path, but amazingly Kevin and his brother weren’t hurt. The attention then turned to the brother’s only transportation.

“The truck is the worst thing we lost because we have to have a ride. We were worried about simple things at first, but we looked at it from a different perspective. Don’t sweat the simple things,” said Cox.

With the help of their landlord, the brothers were able to find a new home that is just feet away from their original home.

“We’re just glad to be here. We’re glad it was just us and that it didn’t come all the way through. It’s hard to explain. It’s been a while since I had all those feelings, I’ll put it that way,” said Cox.

The brothers said they are OK and happy to walk away from what could have been a tragedy.

If you want to help Kevin and his brother, they have started a go fund me account called “Down Payment for a new car,” said Cox.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

