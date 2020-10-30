Advertisement

Bullet strikes man, business in Meridian

An altercation led to a shooting in Meridian, but no charges are being filed against the shooter.
An altercation led to a shooting in Meridian, but no charges are being filed against the shooter.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An altercation led to a shooting in Meridian, but no charges are being filed against the shooter.

Police say a transient entered the Highway 19 South Cefco Thursday night, requesting free food for his cat. The clerk declined to provide the item and the transient became upset, leading to a customer stepping in to try to diffuse the situation.

The transient allegedly drew a knife and the customer retrieved a gun in response, shooting the transient in the thigh. A bullet also struck the business.

Detective Rochester Anderson said some transients respond to rejection better than others.

“You have those others that when they see a single person and they figure, that’s an easy person to intimidate, they’ll increase the aggressiveness… they start to badger,” said Anderson.

Anderson said no charges have been filed in the case. The person who was shot was treated at a local hospital.

