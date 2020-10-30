City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

BRIAN SWAIN, 1989

15174 CLEAR SPRINGS DR BILOXI, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:13 PM on October 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue South. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 6:44 AM on October 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:56 AM on October 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:23 PM on October 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:42 PM on October 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 South. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.