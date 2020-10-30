COVID-19 in Mississippi: 119,336 cases, 3,328 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 119,336. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 749 new cases and 18 new deaths Friday, with outbreaks at 131 long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,328 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 991,530 as of October 17. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 785 53 93 27 Kemper 335 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2639 135 262 74 Neshoba 1894 111 130 39 Newton 884 28 40 10 Wayne 1035 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

