COVID-19 in Mississippi: 119,336 cases, 3,328 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 749 new cases and 18 new deaths Friday. (Source: MGN)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 119,336. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 749 new cases and 18 new deaths Friday, with outbreaks at 131 long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,328 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 991,530 as of October 17. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke785539327
Kemper33515419
Lauderdale263913526274
Neshoba189411113039
Newton884284010
Wayne1035225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

