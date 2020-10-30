Friday will be a bit chilly

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Clouds will be decreasing as we head throughout our morning hours. We’ll see lots of sunshine by the afternoon with highs only in the low-60s. It will also be breezy today with winds from the north at 8 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 20 mph. We’ll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Halloween will be dry, sunny, and cool. Temperatures will climb into the upper-60s during the afternoon hours. Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows returning to the 50s and afternoon highs returning to the 70s. We’ll see a dry cold front move through Sunday night, and that will lead to much cooler air heading into next week.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper-50s on Monday after starting the day in the upper-30s to low-40s. The morning of Election Day will be quite chilly with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper-60s. 70s for highs will return by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to go around all next week.

