Advertisement

Friday will be a bit chilly

Day Planner 10/30/20
Day Planner 10/30/20(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Clouds will be decreasing as we head throughout our morning hours. We’ll see lots of sunshine by the afternoon with highs only in the low-60s. It will also be breezy today with winds from the north at 8 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 20 mph. We’ll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Halloween will be dry, sunny, and cool. Temperatures will climb into the upper-60s during the afternoon hours. Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows returning to the 50s and afternoon highs returning to the 70s. We’ll see a dry cold front move through Sunday night, and that will lead to much cooler air heading into next week.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper-50s on Monday after starting the day in the upper-30s to low-40s. The morning of Election Day will be quite chilly with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper-60s. 70s for highs will return by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to go around all next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 30th, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Get Ready For Some Chillin'

Weather

Weather - October 29, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weather - October 29, 2020

WTOK

Chill arrives tonight after gusty cold front

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta is gone, but now a cold front is kicking up the wind as some colder air heads in our direction.

State

Gov. Reeves tours Zeta damage in South Mississippi, thanks first responders

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Reeves made stops in all three coastal counties to survey damage and thank first responders.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT

WTOK

Hurricane Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:16 AM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm.

Weather

Weather - October 28, 2020

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
Weather - October 28, 2020

WTOK

Hurricane Zeta’s impacts fade after midnight, end before sunrise

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta will weaken to a tropical storm as it passes over the southern part of our area overnight. It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to us overnight.

Hurricane

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Nicondra Norwood
The eye of the strong Category 2 has winds at 110 mph and gusts in the 120 mph range.

Hurricane

Watch Live: Hurricane Zeta coverage from New Orleans

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Zeta from WVUE New Orleans.