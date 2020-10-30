Game of the Week: Union and Philadelphia square off in regular season finale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Union will travel up Highway 15 on Friday to face Philadelphia in a Region 6-2A showdown.

The Yellowjackets and Tornadoes will not only be looking to finish off the regular season with a win, but look to lock up the No. 2 seed and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Both squads enter the matchup 2-1 in district play. Philadelphia is riding a 3-game win streak wile Union is looking to bounce back from a close 38-33 loss to Scott Central.

This year’s Philadelphia squad is vastly different from last year’s team that won the district and advanced on to the third round of the playoffs. The tornadoes lost a lot of talented starters from last season, including quarterback Asher Morgan and wide receiver/returner Tulu Griffin.

Head coach David Frey said he has seen a lot of growth from his team since the start of the season but knows this year’s Union team could be one of the best they’ve ever faced.

“I think they (Union) have grown up. They’re more experienced then we are. We’re still on the younger side," Frey said. “I knew they were going to be pretty good this year but they have risen to the top, so it’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

The Yellowjackets' physical style of play on offense and defense will be a challenge for this year’s young Philadelphia team. Junior quarterback Marcus Beamon is especially focused on Union’s front seven and the unique difficulties they present.

“Union’s defensive line shoots off the ball really hard, but our offensive line has been working really hard and I feel like we can slow they down," Beamon said. "If we get this win it would show how much we’ve improved.”

While Union possess a lot of talent on offense in quarterback Kenyon Clay, running back Jaylon Buckley and wide receiver Jamarcus “Julio” Jones. They also have experience on defense in linebacker Peyton Posey and defensive backs Jaheim Gill and Carlos Hickmon.

Union head coach Jordan Wren admits the Tornadoes outmatch them in one important category: Speed.

“I’ve been telling our team all week that we’re not going to beat them (Philadelphia) athletically. We have to beat them by being physical and executing,” Wren said. "If we can carry out those goals this week, then I told them they would like the results.”

A win Friday night would mean more to Union than just playoff seeding.

Clay shared how the Yellowjackets have not beat Philadelphia the last three seasons and why it would mean so much to finally make it happen Friday night.

“Ever since I’ve played Philly, which has been two years, I’ve lost to Philly and the seniors have lost to them even longer,” Clay said. “I want our seniors to go out with a win against Philly.”

