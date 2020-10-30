Halloween office tradition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An annual tradition continued for county offices Friday.

The Chancery Clerk’s office and the Tax Collector’s office say the workplace should be fun. Employees of the two offices dressed up for Halloween. Every year, they look forward to coming up with costumes to wear to work and accessories to decorate their workspace.

“It’s fun to have the other offices to join in and dress up and do things with us. We like to get together and just have a good time,” said Stephanie Wayne, deputy chancery clerk.

Both offices say they hope this can become a tradition for other offices to follow also.

