Hundreds pay respects at Meridian’s City Hall to Coach Calvin Hampton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hundreds of people crowded City Hall Lawn in downtown Meridian Friday afternoon to celebrate the life and remember the legacy of Calvin Hampton. The longtime football coach and Meridian native lost his life in a crash last week near Southeast Lauderdale, where Hampton was serving as head coach.

And while most of the people we spoke with said Hampton was taken way too soon, the positive impact he had on so many young people will live on for generations to come.

“It’s really pulled our community together as we mourned the loss,” said Southeast Lauderdale Principal Russell Keene. “We’re hoping today will be the rebirth for our community as we move forward. It’s been really rough on the kids and the teachers and the staff and all of us all together.”

“He was just a good man and helped us through a lot and we’ve still got to go," said Dakota Johnson, a member of the Southeast Lauderdale football team. "We’ve got to continue to play football games and win games. That’s what he would want.”

While at Meridian High, Coach Hampton helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a number of state power lifting championships and some of his former players showed up today as well. “As your MHS girls power lifting teams, we just want to say we love you Coach Hamp. You meant a lot to us and to everyone here and we will always keep what you said in our hearts. We’ll always believe in the process. You were a father figure to a lot of us and we take that to heart and we just love you coach.”

A group of Southeast Lauderdale football players stood together for this statement; “To many Coach Hampton was like a father figure. To us, he was a coach. He taught us many valuable life lessons. One thing was to be the best that we can be and always try as hard as you can and never give up. Be the best we can be and treat others the way we always want to be treated and always make an impact and focus what our legacy will be. We love you Coach Hampton.”

Perhaps the man and coach that knows Coach Hampton the best is Larry Weems, who has coached a young Hampton in high school and later alongside of him at Meridian High on the same staff. In fact, Hampton succeeded Weems at MHS a few years ago when Weems retired.

“Just magnetic you know," said Weems. "Kids were attracted to him because they he was sincere in how he dealt with them and how much he cared about them. Hamp loved everybody and everybody loved him and if you didn’t, you didn’t know him. He was just an easy guy to like man. He shared with them and taught them the game of life through football and that’s pretty extraordinary.”

Southeast Lauderdale was scheduled to face Clarkdale this week but the game was canceled due to COVID concerns at Clarkdale. The Tigers will now open the Class 3A playoffs a week from tonight as they travel to Hazlehurst.

