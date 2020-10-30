Advertisement

In-person absentee voting deadline

Residents are taking advantage of absentee voting.
Residents are taking advantage of absentee voting.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the election just a few days away, residents are taking advantage of absentee voting.

There is one more day available in Mississippi for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. But because of the pandemic, circuit clerk offices will be open additional hours Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Since Mississippi does not offer early voting, in order to vote by absentee ballot, you must have a legal reason to do so. Circuit clerk Donna Jill Johnson says if residents have not voted by now, they can, unfortunately, expect to stand in line Saturday and Tuesday.

“Hopefully, people that have had the contact with knowing they were having surgery, knowing they were going to be bothersome about the virus.” Johnson said, “Hopefully, they’ve already asked for their ballot because our mail in ballots have been very heavy too.”

Johnson suggests that voters who plan to vote absentee in-person on Saturday be prepared with their picture I.D. and registration information.

Johnson said, “We will have a historical record-breaking turnout Tuesday, and I think statewide and nationwide. I think everybody will talk about this election forever.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds pay respects at Meridian’s City Hall to Coach Calvin Hampton

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Hundreds gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Coach Calvin Hampton

News

Brothers survive tree falling on home

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Two brothers are lucky to be alive after a large tree fell on their home in Meridian. Newscenter 11 talked with one of the brothers about this life-threatening event.

Local

Mayor Bland extends face mask order for Meridian

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The order mandating face coverings in public places in Meridian is being extended to Nov. 30.

State

MDOC: “No outbreak of COVID-19 in Mississippi prisons”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Friday that there is no “outbreak” at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 119,336 cases, 3,328 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 749 new cases and 18 new deaths Friday.

Weather

Friday will be a bit chilly

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see lots of sunshine by the afternoon with highs only in the low-60s. It will also be breezy today with winds from the north at 8 to 15 mph.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 30th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Get Ready For Some Chillin'

WTOK

Wednesday tornado confirmed in Noxubee County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A National Weather Service survey team confirmed a tornado touchdown near Macon, Mississippi on Wednesday.

Regional

Meridian man dies after being struck by vehicle in Jasper County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A man was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 59 north of Heidelberg Wednesday night

News

Special Assignment: "Cries for Help: Domestic violence on the rise"

Updated: 21 hours ago
Special Assignment: "Cries for Help: Domestic violence on the rise"