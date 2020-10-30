In-person absentee voting deadline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the election just a few days away, residents are taking advantage of absentee voting.

There is one more day available in Mississippi for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. But because of the pandemic, circuit clerk offices will be open additional hours Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Since Mississippi does not offer early voting, in order to vote by absentee ballot, you must have a legal reason to do so. Circuit clerk Donna Jill Johnson says if residents have not voted by now, they can, unfortunately, expect to stand in line Saturday and Tuesday.

“Hopefully, people that have had the contact with knowing they were having surgery, knowing they were going to be bothersome about the virus.” Johnson said, “Hopefully, they’ve already asked for their ballot because our mail in ballots have been very heavy too.”

Johnson suggests that voters who plan to vote absentee in-person on Saturday be prepared with their picture I.D. and registration information.

Johnson said, “We will have a historical record-breaking turnout Tuesday, and I think statewide and nationwide. I think everybody will talk about this election forever.”

