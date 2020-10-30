Mayor Bland extends face mask order for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland signed an executive order extending a face mask mandate to Nov. 30, 2020, to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

Businesses must require its customers to wear a mask or face covering before entering. The mandate applies to restaurants, liquor stores, bars, salons, grocery stores, service stations and all places of business.

Any and all employees of a business, and particularly the employees who handle foods of any kind, such as fast food places and others, must wear a mask and gloves when interacting with the public.

Any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering is required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in public places such as stores and public outdoor spaces.

Business or individuals in violation of this order will be given a citation of warning first. A second citation of a business will result in a $250 fine and a $100 fine for an individual.

Face coverings do not need to be worn in the following circumstances:

* When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside;

* When driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver;

* When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk, such as anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.

For purposes of this subsection, “safety risk” shall include external factors, such as, but not limited to: where wearing a face covering may pose a risk to persons working on ladders or at significant heights, wearing other respiratory protection, heavy physical exertion or operating heavy equipment or operating in an environment where face coverings hinders communications.

However, employers are encouraged to structure work to promote social distancing and limit close contact as much as possible within workplaces where face coverings may pose such risks;

* When pumping gas;

* When in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, (for example, banks);

* When working alone in separate office spaces or in non-public workplaces where six feet of social distancing may be consistently maintained; or

* When eating or drinking in a public restaurant, bar, or other food or beverage establishment.

A face covering must be worn when entering or exiting any such establishment, and when walking around such establishment and six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

All commercial entities, businesses, establishments, restaurants, bars, theatre houses, auditoriums, libraries, and museums providing goods or services directly related to the public must require that all employees, patrons, customers, and visitors to the commercial entity' s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity where social distancing of a minimum of six feet cannot be maintained.

This order applies to all businesses in the City of Meridian, including salons, beauty shops, barber shops, tattoo parlors, and all previously listed businesses. The mask must cover the customers' mouth and nose. An exception, a barber shop or beauty salon may require the removal of the mask in which a service is provided, and cannot be provided while wearing a face mask.

Read the full order below:

