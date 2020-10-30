MDOC: “No outbreak of COVID-19 in Mississippi prisons”

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Friday that “recent mismatches” of medical data between state agencies at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County caused erroneous reports this week of an “outbreak” of COVID-19 among state prisoners there.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers described a COVID-19 outbreak as three or more positive tests in a 14-day period among people in a confined group working or living closely together in the same area.

In the last two days of September, three inmates from CMCF tested positive but only one tested positive at the facility. The other two tested COVID-19 positive during lengthy stays at Merit Health Medical Center. The three inmates were among nearly 3,000 inmates at CMCF but were never housed in close proximity to each other nor did their infections affect the population.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health has been working with the Department of Corrections to establish the most recent COVID case information," said Byers. "After a thorough review of the data, we can safely conclude there is not an outbreak at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.”

According to recent statistics compiled by the Marshall Project, a New York-based prisoner rights news organization, Mississippi has among the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases among prisoners in the nation. Just over 800 Mississippi prisoners have tested positive, or about 4.6 percent of the state’s 17,200 prisoners. The Marshall data, compiled in partnership with the Associated Press using numbers from corrections departments in every state, reveals that Mississippi ranks 31st in prisoner COVID-19 cases behind 30 other states plus the entire federal incarceration system. In addition, Mississippi ranks 29th in prisoner COVID-19 infection rates, according to the report.

“Our numbers compared to the rest of the nation show we are doing the right things in our prisons,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain. “The quarantine has been very hard to maintain but it has paid off. With no visitors from the outside, inmates only interact with corrections officers who are tested for temperature and physical wellbeing every single time they show up for work. If anyone is the least questionable about whether they might be sick, we tell them to stay home. We are constantly sanitizing facilities, supplying masks, and social distancing as we can. We will soon have enough COVID-19 tests to immediately check every inmate who exhibits any signs of sickness. Ranking in the top half of safest prisons against COVID-19 out of all 7,000 incarceration facilities across the nation is proof we are doing everything we can at MDOC to protect inmates.”

MDOC daily posts COVID-19 case numbers on its website.

