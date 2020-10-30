Advertisement

Meridian man dies after being struck by vehicle in Jasper County

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Antonio Dunnieang.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Meridian man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Jasper County.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham identified the the man as 31-year-old Antonio Dunnieang. Graham said Dunnieang was hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Interstate 59 north of Heidelberg after wrecking his own vehicle.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the sheriff’s department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the call.

“I spoke to dispatch this morning. From what we understand, around 8:40 we got a call about an accident where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle,” Johnson said. “I understand that he had hydroplaned, went off the road, left his vehicle, was attempting to come up back to his vehicle. Another car hydroplaned and struck him while he was trying to come up the hill.”

The crash remains under investigation. WDAM has reached out to Mississippi Highway Patrol for additional information.

