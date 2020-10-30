Southeast Lauderdale makes postseason after game vs. Clarkdale is canceled

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday’s matchup between Southeast Lauderdale and Clarkdale was supposed to be a battle of two teams vying for a final spot in the playoffs. However, the Bulldogs were forced to enter a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine and forfeit the contest, giving the Tigers an automatic win.

With the win, Southeast Lauderdale has locked up the No. 4 seed out of MHSAA Region 5-3A and will face No. 1 Hazelhurst in round one of the playoffs.

The playoff berth was a pleasant surprise for the Tigers, who are still coping with the tragic death of head coach Calvin Hampton in a car accident last week. Interim head coach Centel Truman said with the year it’s been, he was appreciative of the good news.

“Unfortunately you always want to compete against anyone you can and I know Clarkdale wants to do the same. They’ve had a great year so far and you hate that you can’t settle it on the lines of the football field," Truman said. "But 2020 has been something different, so we’ll take anything positive as it comes.”

The Tigers have not won since the first game of the season when they defeated Northeast Lauderdale 20-18. They hope to find better success in the postseason not only for themselves, but for coach Hampton.

“Every year that I’ve played we’ve gotten a playoff spot but we’ve never got past first round, so this year is a redemption round," senior kicker Jack Wright said. "I think we’re fired up more because we’re doing it for coach Hampton and we’re carrying on his legacy.”

Clarkdale entered a COVID-19 quarantine on Sunday. With this week’s contest marking the end of the regular season, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

The Bulldogs emerged this season looking much stronger and playing with a newfound confidence. They won four games this season, including their first division win since 2015 when they defeated Kemper County 24-18.

While it’s disappointing to not have the opportunity to try and continue on their season, Clarkdale head coach Jason Soules is choosing to focus on the positive and how proud he is of his team for fighting through the adversity this year brought.

“2020 has been extremely hard for everybody with quarantines over the summer and all the different restrictions we’ve had, but our kids have stayed the course and worked hard," Soules said. "It’s a shame we don’t get to finish the season with this game against Southeast but at the end of the day there’s a lot of schools that didn’t get to play at all. We’re going to look at the glass half full, enjoy our accomplishments and move on and keep building.”

Soules gave special praise to the team’s six seniors and how they left a mark on the program that will last for seasons to come.'

“They leave a great legacy and our underclassmen will have to work even harder then they did,” Soules said. “We always talk about the future being now...if we could start practicing tomorrow we would. Next year we’re going to go out and do the same things we did this year and keep getting better.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.