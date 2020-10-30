Advertisement

Southeast Lauderdale makes postseason after game vs. Clarkdale is canceled

High School Football Week 1 Scores
High School Football Week 1 Scores(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday’s matchup between Southeast Lauderdale and Clarkdale was supposed to be a battle of two teams vying for a final spot in the playoffs. However, the Bulldogs were forced to enter a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine and forfeit the contest, giving the Tigers an automatic win.

With the win, Southeast Lauderdale has locked up the No. 4 seed out of MHSAA Region 5-3A and will face No. 1 Hazelhurst in round one of the playoffs.

The playoff berth was a pleasant surprise for the Tigers, who are still coping with the tragic death of head coach Calvin Hampton in a car accident last week. Interim head coach Centel Truman said with the year it’s been, he was appreciative of the good news.

“Unfortunately you always want to compete against anyone you can and I know Clarkdale wants to do the same. They’ve had a great year so far and you hate that you can’t settle it on the lines of the football field," Truman said. "But 2020 has been something different, so we’ll take anything positive as it comes.”

The Tigers have not won since the first game of the season when they defeated Northeast Lauderdale 20-18. They hope to find better success in the postseason not only for themselves, but for coach Hampton.

“Every year that I’ve played we’ve gotten a playoff spot but we’ve never got past first round, so this year is a redemption round," senior kicker Jack Wright said. "I think we’re fired up more because we’re doing it for coach Hampton and we’re carrying on his legacy.”

Clarkdale entered a COVID-19 quarantine on Sunday. With this week’s contest marking the end of the regular season, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

The Bulldogs emerged this season looking much stronger and playing with a newfound confidence. They won four games this season, including their first division win since 2015 when they defeated Kemper County 24-18.

While it’s disappointing to not have the opportunity to try and continue on their season, Clarkdale head coach Jason Soules is choosing to focus on the positive and how proud he is of his team for fighting through the adversity this year brought.

“2020 has been extremely hard for everybody with quarantines over the summer and all the different restrictions we’ve had, but our kids have stayed the course and worked hard," Soules said. "It’s a shame we don’t get to finish the season with this game against Southeast but at the end of the day there’s a lot of schools that didn’t get to play at all. We’re going to look at the glass half full, enjoy our accomplishments and move on and keep building.”

Soules gave special praise to the team’s six seniors and how they left a mark on the program that will last for seasons to come.'

“They leave a great legacy and our underclassmen will have to work even harder then they did,” Soules said. “We always talk about the future being now...if we could start practicing tomorrow we would. Next year we’re going to go out and do the same things we did this year and keep getting better.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Game of the Week: Union and Philadelphia square off in regular season finale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Both teams are vying for the No. 2 seed and home field advantage in the playoffs.

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 29, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports 6PM - October 29, 2020

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 28, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Sports 10PM - October 28, 2020

Sports

Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed three times due to rainy conditions

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 28, 2020

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - October 28, 2020

National

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed.

Sports

Leach: 3 Miss. State players depart, RB Hill possibly next

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Head coach Mike Leach warned that a roster "purge" was coming following the Bulldogs loss to Kentucky

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 27, 2020

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 27, 2020

Sports

Report: Southern Miss football coach Scotty Walden leaving program to coach Austin Peay

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Walden was promoted to interim head coach in September following the departure of former head coach Jay Hopson

Sports

Patrician, South Choctaw Academy competing in AISA volleyball playoffs

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Both teams are competing in Class AA of the Alabama Independent School Association