Wednesday tornado confirmed in Noxubee County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tornado touched down in Noxubee County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed on Thursday.

A survey team from the National Weather Service assessed the damage on Thursday. They say the tornado had maximum winds of 95 mph, giving it a rating of EF-1. They also said the tornado path was about five miles long and 150 yards wide.

The tornado formed on Prairie Point Road near Macon just after 6 PM. There, it snapped some pine trees and broken large limbs. The tornado tracked northward, causing more tree damage along Buggs Ferry Road. More trees were snapped and uprooted when the tornado crossed Boswell Road. The roofs of two homes were damaged along Magnolia Road. Two sheds suffered varying degrees of damage. Debris was thrown along Baldwyn Road in the vicinity of the tornado’s end.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. This tornado was associated with an outer band of Hurricane Zeta as the storm was making landfall over Southeast Louisiana.

