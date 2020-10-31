Breast Cancer Awareness Parade held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Survivors were honored in Meridian Saturday with a parade covered in pink on the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The parade was filled with love, joy, and support for the many survivors and breast cancer fighters. Survivors smiled and waved to supporters as they honked their horns. We spoke with three survivors that have been breast cancer-free for nearly 30 years.

“God didn’t give us a spirit of fear but the power and love of a sound mind. We thank him for giving us the ability to be here and share the good news. You can be an overcomer,” said 13-year survivor Clementine Temple.

“2020 I celebrated my 29th year as a survivor. It has been a long journey. It was tough at first, but it has helped me appreciate life every day,” said 29-years survivor Sarah King.

The parade took place at the Dollar General parking lot in North Hills and ended at the Great Start Learning Center.

