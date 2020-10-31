Chill relaxes this weekend, then returns next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill is here, and we’re about to become even colder.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool quickly through the 50s. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Expect warm sunshine in abundance on Saturday. The morning will be chilly, but we will warm to a high of 69 degrees in the afternoon. Saturday is Halloween. If you’re Trick-or-Treating with the kids, the weather will be dry and clear. Dress warmly. We will cool from 60s to 50s between 6 PM and 7 PM.

Looking Ahead

The warmth will step up on Sunday. Sunday will also become windy. Both the wind and the warmth will increase ahead of an approaching cold front. That cold front is our next weather maker. It will not bring rain, but it will bring a reinforcing blast of even colder air. We will likely cool into the 30s for the first time this season on Monday morning. We’ll likely be even colder on Tuesday morning. Patchy frost could form north of I-20, especially on Tuesday morning.

Slow but steady warming will begin on Tuesday afternoon. Both mornings and afternoons will gradually warm up through next Friday. The week will stay dry with abundant sunshine. Clouds will begin returning on Friday ahead of the next rain maker next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.