Game of the Week: Union downs Philadelphia 40-21 to cap off regular season

Union quarterback Kenyon Clay (8) celebrates a touchdown with defensive tackle Cameron Pascal (75) and Matthew Lott (1)
Union quarterback Kenyon Clay (8) celebrates a touchdown with defensive tackle Cameron Pascal (75) and Matthew Lott (1)(WTOK Sports)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia and Union both took the field Friday night with playoff seeding on the line. Both teams were looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the MHSAA playoffs and start off round one at home.

Union’s Kenyon Clay would open up the contest with a bang, returning the opening kickoff all the way to Philadelphia’s 7-yard line. It took only two plays for Clay to find the end zone off a 4-yard run and give the Yellowjackets an early lead.

The Tornadoes were unable to make anything happen on their offensive possession. They would try and go for a fake punt but would be stopped by the Yellowjackets who found themselves back on offense once again.

On the very first play of the Yellowjackets' second offensive possession, Jaylon Buckley would rush 33 yards before being taken down at Philadelphia’s 7-yard line. On the next play, Clay would once again find the end zone to give his team a 14-0 lead with under nine left in the first quarter.

Later in the quarter, Philadelphia would turn to its run game after being unable to produce anything through the air. As the Tornadoes began pushing their way downfield on offense, they were met with misfortune after Union’s Raylon Nettles recovered a fumble near midfield to put the Yellowjackets back on offense.

The Philadelphia defense looked like it was going to force a fourth down before Clay connected with Kaleb Casey on a 33-yard touchdown. Union took a 21-0 lead with just over four minutes to play and carried that score into the start of the second quarter.

The Tornadoes would trail 27-7 at half and add on an 87-yard touchdown in the third quarter to trail 27-14 entering the final 10 minutes of play.

Union’s 21 points in the first quarter would prove to be too much for the Tornadoes to handle as the Yellowjackets win on the road 40-21 and lock up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

