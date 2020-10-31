Local fire department holds 2nd annual “Boot” fundraiser drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local volunteer fire officials held its 2nd annual “Boot” fundraiser drive for a well-known organization in Meridian.

The Volunteer Lauderdale Fire Department Auxiliary Team collects donations for the Care Lodge during the holiday season. Drivers were flagged down and asked to put money in a boot. Organizers said they are willing to go the extra mile in helping their community.

“During these times, we have families that need to get out of their rough situations. Coming out of them they usually leave with nothing. We want to make sure that we can at least provide something. It may not be a lot but it’s something for the families they may have during that time,” said Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ora Smith.

Organizers said their goal is to raise over a thousand dollars.

