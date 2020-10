MEMA: Over 1,300 homes damaged by Hurricane Zeta

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released the third report of damages caused by Hurricane Zeta.

MEMA reported that multiple counties received damage, but the most impacted county is Harrison County.

Nearly 1,000 homes were damaged in that area.

These are the damages as reported by MEMA:

Forrest County :

Total Homes Impacted: 12

Hancock County :

Total Homes Impacted: 165

Total Businesses Impacted: 17

Harrison County :

Total Homes Impacted: 997

Total Public Roads Impacted: 40

Total Public Buildings Impacted: 42

Jackson County :

Total Homes Impacted: 91

Perry County :

Total Homes Impacted: 9

Public Roads Impacted: 1

Stone County

Total Homes Impacted: 37

Total Public Roads Impacted: 2

Total Businesses Impacted: 2

Wayne County :

Total Homes Impacted: 9

Total Public Roads Impacted: 1

The agency is still working to assess the damages.

Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

