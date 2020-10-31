Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

